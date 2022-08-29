Megan Thee Stallion Cast in ‘She-Hulk’

Another Hot Girl is joining Tatiana Maslany in Marvel’s “She-Hulk”: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in the latest MCU project in a cameo role.

The news was first reported by The Cut, which profiled the H-Town lyricist for her latest album, “Traumazine.” Of the part and her forays into acting, she said, “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” adding that she looks up to Queen Latifah and Ice Cube’s paths toward Hollywood.

Reps for Disney+ did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), whose job as a specialist in superhuman-oriented legal cases gets thorny when she accidentally transforms into a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode, fourth-wall-breaking comedy sees her attempt to balance a regular 30-something life with her perceived responsibility as a hero. The cast also stars Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Jessica Gao is head writer; Kat Coiro and Anu Valia direct. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro and Gao.

Megan Thee Stallion is a multiple Grammy-winning rap artist. In 2021, she picked up three Grammy wins, including for Best New Artist, and a nomination for Record of the Year for “Suga,” her third EP behind mixtapes “Tina Snow” and “Fever.” Her collaboration with Cardi B, the infectious “WAP,” earned her a second No. 1 single (behind her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé), and broke records for most streams in the U.S. in one week. Outside of the music industry, Megan Thee Stallion has judged the HBO Max voguing competition series “Legendary,” guest-starred on Starz’s “P-Valley” and spearheaded advocacy for safeguarding Black women via a New York Times op-ed and video, among other ventures. Last year, she became the second Black woman to perform at the Oscars, behind Queen Latifah. She’ll next be in A24’s upcoming musical comedy “F*cking Identical Twins.”