Today’s social media lesson: don’t be talkin’ trash about Lizzo or the wrath of her fans will rain upon you. Does that need repeating or did the message come in loud and clear, Aries Spears?

A short clip the comedian did with Art of Dialogue was posted Friday in which he was asked about Lizzo’s music and specifically, her songwriting. And it went downhill from there.

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like a s— emoji,” he said, rather than answering the question about her talent. “She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man. Come on, yo.”

And he continued to push his foot further into his mouth. “I’m sorry. Listen, I ain’t the most in-shape n—r in the world but I still, when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking – I think I’m at least handsome – you get p—y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble.”

Rather than stop there and talk about her music (like her was asked), Spears pressed on, condemning women who support Lizzo and cheer her confidence, stamina, talent and attitude.

“You know what kills me about women is the hypocrisy and the contradiction,” Spears said, beads of sweat popping up across his face. “‘F— diabetes, f— heart problems, f— heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood and support for your sister, you know, when it comes to that ridiculous s—. But if you really gave a f—, why wouldn’t you go, ‘Black girl, we love your confidence, boo boo, but this ain’t it. This ain’t it.’”

“That’s the real love!” Spears said. “Y’all jump on me for making jokes, but y’all won’t be f—ing real and go, ‘Sister, put the eclair down. This ain’t it. It’s treadmill time.’”

Check out the clip below:

Aries Spears says that he can’t get passed the fact that Lizzo looks like the 💩emoji when asked about her music. pic.twitter.com/C2d4pbfDwl — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 27, 2022

Needless to say, nothing he said went over very well with Lizzo fans. In fact, they had her name trending on Twitter in support… and most definitely getting Spears’ name plastered all over social media for all the wrong reasons.

“Lizzo is strong, confident, while at the same time knows how to show relatable vulnerability. She doesn’t need to deal with small, shallow, self fatphobic, non swagger men like you. Get her name out of your disgusting mouth,” wrote one fan.

Here are just a few of the reactions to Spears’ comment, many of which punch him below the belt, pointing out that he is no Adonis.

“These interviews only validate the bias & coercion happening within the industry showing how men like Irv & Aries can’t do business with women or even appreciate talent from them unless they get something sexual from it. Women and their aspirations don’t need a male cosign,” Jamel Thomas pointed out.

“How does a FAT, OUT OF SHAPE, DIABETES-HUGGING black man (Aries Spears) feel the need to rip apart a beautiful black woman who isn’t attacking him, has a #1 hit, twerks, sings, dances, plays the flute & does shows in heels (Lizzo), when he can barely breathe while SITTING DOWN?” @ReSistaKay wrote.

“Stop y’all. This man needs some compassion. He has been lied to his whole life. People have convinced him that he is handsome, funny and relevant. None of it is true. Bless his jealous, self-hating heart,” @JmDeiris wrote.

“Lemme practice his advice… “Black man, we love your confidence boo, boo…this ain’t it. Your neck is sweating while you’re seated. Your hairline is non existent & you’re not even 50. You’re out of breath by just speaking. This ain’t it.” Is that how it’s done?” JoyJoy asked.

“When ppl say things like this, it’s cuz they have issues with their own body image. I see a man who doesn’tike himself as much as he’s pretending to,” @LifeStarMedia suggested.

And @Katyathagod summed it up this way: “The hate towards lizzo is so unprovoked, it’s weird. She is not here to be f—able for y’all, she’s here to make music. She’s healthy & can do more on stage than he can do in this simple interview. The woman exudes sex appeal & she’s minding her own business. Cry about it Aries.”