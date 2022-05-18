Lizzo Getting the Documentary Treatment at HBO Max

HBO Max has lined up a documentary on music superstar Lizzo for the fall.

Currently untitled, the doc charts the Grammy winner’s rise to fame, and becoming an influential superstar.

“To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said in a statement.

Here’s the logline: “Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom,” per the streamer.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started,” Lizzo said in a statement. “I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Lizzo made a visit to the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts on Wednesday, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where she unveiled a teaser of the doc.

The doc was directed by Doug Pray. Producers include Kevin Beisler, Kevin Weaver, Ryan Kroft and Nicole Rocklin. Lizzo is executive producing with her production company Lizzobangers. Pray is a producer with his producing partner Stephanie Meurer.

The Lizzo doc comes from Warner Music Entertainment and Live Nation Productions. It is an Atlantic Films production in association with Boardwalk Pictures and Diamond Docs. Executive producers for Atlantic Films/Warner Music Entertainment are Len Blavatnik, Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman and Charlie Cohen. Executive producing for Live Nation Productions are Michael Rapino, Omar Al-Joulani, Lesley Olenik and Chad Wasser. Mark Monroe executive produces for Diamond Docs.