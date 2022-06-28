James Corden may be coming live from London this week with “The Late Late Show,” but Grammy winner Lizzo joined him for a prerecorded segment of “Carpool Karaoke” back in Los Angeles.

Discussion ranged from how she renamed herself from Melissa to Lizzo, her religious upbringing that wouldn’t let her listen to secular music, her family’s reaction to her body-positivity crusade, and – most memorably – her love of Beyoncé. She even named her flute after the “Break My Soul” singer’s alter-ego: Sasha Flute.

“When I was shy or when I didn’t think I was cool and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me,” Lizzo said. “I would feel something. I would feel like my life is going to be better – there’s hope for me. When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to B’Day on repeat and I would just sing B’Day all the time. I was like: ‘I’m gonna be a singer, I’m gonna be a singer.’ The way she makes people feel is the way I wanna make people feel with music. She’s been my north star.”

Corden, ever the prankster, jumped at the opportunity to overwhelm his guest. Initially asking Lizzo if she and Beyoncé are friends (“I’m not friends with her, I’ve never met her,” she said), Corden gets out his phone and asks if they should call her.

“Don’t f— with me,” Lizzo said, clearly flustered. “If you are gonna call Beyoncé … don’t scare me.” But Corden kept up the bit until Lizzo breathlessly agrees to call her idol. “Are y’all joking!?” she said, holding her hand to her face appearing on the verge of tears.

“I’m joking, there’s no way I’ve got her phone number!” Corden exclaims, cackling.

“You almost got me, you b—-!” Lizzo laments. They then break into a rendition of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” Other highlights from installment of “Carpool Karaoke” feature Lizzo and Corden singing her singles “Good as Hell,” “Juice,” and “Truth Hurts.”

Watch the full video above.