Faye Dunaway Joins Kevin Spacey in ‘The Man Who Drew God’

Faye Dunaway, the Oscar winner known for films such as “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Chinatown” and “Network,” has joined the cast of what will be Kevin Spacey’s first film since being accused of sexual assault, “The Man Who Drew God.”

The film’s producer Louis Nero told TheWrap that Dunaway (not pictured above) has joined the cast, which also includes Diego Casale, Stefania Rocca, Robert Davi and Franco Nero, who both stars in and directs “The Man Who Drew God.”

The film, also known under its Italian title, “L’uomo che disegnò Dio,” is the story of a blind artist who can draw portraits just by listening to human voices. According to Nero, Dunaway plays Tasha, an elderly woman with “a pained face but a vivid light in her eyes.” She was formerly the main character’s Braille teacher and becomes something of a mother figure in his life.

Faye Dunaway at the Oscars in 2017/Getty Images

The part of Tasha was originally rumored to be played by Vanessa Redgrave, Nero’s wife, but TheWrap previously reported that Redgrave would not be involved in the film after internet backlash.

Variety first reported Dunaway’s casting in the film after spotting a poster for “The Man Who Drew God” at Cannes that featured her name and photo and gave Spacey second billing behind Nero.

A representative for Dunaway did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the role. Dunaway previously starred in 2017’s “The Case for Christ” and “Inconceivable.”