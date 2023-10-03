The trailer for Showtime’s drama “Fellow Travelers” just dropped, and it features and intense and illicit affair between Matt Bomer (“The Normal Heart,” “The Boys In the Band”) and Jonathan Bailey’s (“Bridgerton”) characters.

Jelani Alladin (“The Walking Dead World Beyond”), Allison Williams (“Get Out,” “Girls”) and Noah J. Ricketts (“American Gods”) also star in the series, described as a love story and political thriller.

The series is based on the novel by Thomas Mallon and created for television by Ron Nyswaner (“Philadelphia,” “Homeland”). Season 1 will feature eight episodes.

According to the show’s description, Bomer plays the charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man who’s brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams) and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s while facing obstacles in the world and within themselves.

Bomer and Nyswaner executive produce with Robbie Rogers (“All American,” “My Policeman”) and Dee Johnson. Daniel Minahan (“American Crime Story: Versace,” “Halston”) executive produces and also directs the first two episodes. “Fellow Travelers” is co-produced by Fremantle and Showtime.

“Fellow Travelers” premieres Friday, October 27, on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers before making its on-air debut on SHOWTIME Sunday, October 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Internationally, the series will premiere on Paramount+ on October 27 in Canada and on October 28 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany Switzerland and Austria.

Check out the trailer above.