‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ Teases Crime Galore in New Trailer for Kevin Hart and Samuel L. Jackson Drama | Video

Prepare for a stranger-than-fiction story with a stellar cast thanks to the first trailer for Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.” The series premieres on the streamer Sept. 5

Based on the iHeart true crime podcast of the same name, “Fight Night” tells the story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed both one man’s life and transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

The series revolves around a hustler known as Chicken Man (Kevin Hart), who throws an afterparty for the fight with some of the wealthiest figures in the country. But when that party ends in a heist, Chicken Man finds himself in a life-or-death race to clear his name. His only hope is to team up with his old adversary and one of the first Black detectives in the city, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle).

The trailer starts by outlining Chicken Man’s vision for Atlanta to become “Black Vegas.” It then leans into the opulence of that dream, zooming in on craps tables, clinking glasses filled with booze, dancing women and laughing people. As Chicken Man hustles trying to make his vision a reality, it isn’t long before this story gets dark. The scenes once filled with dancing people are soon replaced by ominous briefcases full of money and mask-wearing gunmen.

“I think you boys don’t have any goddamn idea who you’re stealing from,” Hart as Chicken Man says in the trailer.

“This case is taking on a life of its own. These men are killers,” Cheadle’s J.D. Hudson says.

But it isn’t until a minute and a half into the trailer that this story takes on a sinister tone. That’s when Samuel L. Jackson’s crime boss Frank Moten makes his first appearance.

“Stealing from me? A man in my position can’t have that,” Molten says. “Don’t nobody f–k with Frank Moten.” Watch the full trailer above.

In addition to Hart, Cheadle and Jackson, “Fright Night” stars Taraji P. Henson as Vivian Thomas and Terrence Howard as Cadillac Richie. Guest stars include Chloe Bailey as Lena Mosley, Marsha Stephanie Blake as Delores Hudson, Dexter Darden as Muhammad Ali, Lori Harvey as Lola Falana and Sinqua Walls as McKinley Rogers.

“Fight Night” comes from creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer Shaye Ogbonna, who is also known for his work on “Penguin,” “The Chi” and “God’s Country.” Jason Horwitch, known for “Echo 3” and “The Calling,” serves as the series’ co-showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs include Hart; Will Packer and Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media; Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat; Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts; Jeff Keating of Doghouse Pictures, LLC; Lars Jacobson; Erika L. Johnson; and Mike Daniels. Craig Brewer is also an executive producer as well as a director for four episodes in the limited series. Tiffany Brown for Hartbeat and Kenny Burns serve as co-executive producers.

The upcoming Peacock original is produced by Universal Television LLC, a division of Universal Studio Group, and was filmed in Assembly Studios in Atlanta.