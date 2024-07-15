NBC’s Emmy-winning musical drama “Smash” made its Peacock debut on Monday.

The series, which stars Debra Messing, Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty, celebrates the beauty and heartbreak of the Broadway theater as it follows a cross-section of dreamers and schemers who all have one common desire – to be a “Smash.”

The trio are joined throughout the series by stars including Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Jack Davenport, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelica Huston, Raza Jaffrey, Brian d’Arcy James, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez and Uma Thurman.

The show, which ran for a total of 32 episodes, premiered its first season on Feb. 6, 2012 and its second season on Feb. 5, 2013. It features original music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

During its run on NBC, “Smash” won a Critics Choice Television Award, a GLAAD Media Award, and received five Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, winning for Outstanding Choreography. The series also received both Golden Globe and Grammy Award nominations.

The series is executive produced by Shaiman and Wittman, creator Theresa Rebeck, Steven Spielberg, Joshua Safran, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. Universal Television produced the series in association with DreamWorks Television and Madwoman in the Attic.

The move comes ahead of the series’ stage musical adaptation, which is slated to open on Broadway in 2025, with Spielberg and Meron set to produce alongside Robert Greenblatt.