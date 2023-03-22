‘Smash’ Musical Headed to Broadway From Producer Steven Spielberg

It’s time for “Smash” to be your star. Ten years after the cult-favorite musical drama wrapped its two seasons on NBC, a “Smash” musical is headed to Broadway for the 2024–2025 season.

Director Susan Stroman is attached to helm the production with lead producers Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Steven Spielberg.

Bringing back much of the series’ original creatives, Marc Shaiman is handling the music; lyrics will be by Shaiman and Scott Wittman; the musical’s book will be written by Rick Elice and Bob Martin; and the show will feature choreography by Joshua Bergasse.

More to come…