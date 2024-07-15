‘Stranger Things 5’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Offers First Footage of Final Season, New Cast Revealed

The “Stranger Things” cast and crew are just about halfway done filming the final season so, as a treat to fans, Netflix is peeling back the curtain just a little bit on what’s ahead — and introducing some new faces.

In a new behind-the-scenes “Stranger Things 5” video, we return to some well-known locations of the show, including Castle Byers, Hawkins High School and, of course, some of the most terrifying woods you’ve ever seen. The entire cast is back too, reflecting on the journey of getting to the end.

“I started when I was 10. I’m now turning 20 years old,” Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, says in a snippet shot in her car. “It feels very weird!”

“We’re just kind of savoring every single moment,” Sadie Sink, who plays Max, says as she walks through the wardrobe department.

There are some new additions to the cast though. Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux will all be part of “Stranger Things 5” in mystery roles, though there are plenty of hints in the behind-the-scenes footage.

Eagle-eyed fans will also clock a shot of filmmaker Frank Darabont behind the camera, confirming rumors that he’d direct this season. Darabont is best known for directing “The Shawshank Redemption,” “The Green Mile,” and more. Over in TV, he was the first showrunner for “The Walking Dead.”

The footage doesn’t give much in the way of the story, which isn’t too surprising, considering how tightly spoilers are kept under wraps. But as always, there’s plenty to be studied shot-by-shot.

At this point, a release date hasn’t been officially announced, but based on the timeline of filming that series star Maya Hawke gave TheWrap back in April, the final season should wrap close to the end of the year, in the realm of sometime between September and December (if it doesn’t go long).

That means finished episodes, which will likely require months of post-production, definitely won’t come until sometime in 2025, at the earliest.

You can watch the behind-the-scenes video for “Stranger Things 5” above.