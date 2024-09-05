‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ Episode Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Kevin Hart and his production company ventured into television and drama to tell the true story of one of the largest heists in Atlanta history, assembling a stellar cast to match.

“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” was based on an iHeart Radio podcast, produced by Will Packer. Packer and Shaye Ogbonna collaborated to adapt this true story into a limited series period piece.

“I actually am not typically drawn to period pieces as a producer, but when I heard this story and when we created the podcast, I realized that the elements of this were almost too crazy to be true and to be believed,” Packer told TheWrap.

After Muhammad Ali’s first fight back since evading the Vietnam draft, Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams (Hart) was determined to use the momentum of the fight to bring attention to his city, Atlanta. He hobnobbed with top Black gangster Frank Moten (Samuel L. Jackson), convincing him to come to the hottest after party. However, a multilevel robbery scheme placed Chicken, Moten and the Black mob scene at large under the eye of Black detective J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle).

“Are you kidding me? How have I never heard this? How is this already not some type of incredible content piece?” the executive producer said of hearing about this story for the first time. “Despite not being a huge fan of producing period pieces, although I’ve done it before, I saw an opportunity to tell a story in a way that would be very cool and have a contemporary feel while still being authentic to the time period.”

Joining Hart, Cheadle and Jackson are top Black talent including Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Chloe Bailey, Dexter Darden and Sinqua Walls. Ogbonna told TheWrap that it is a testament to the true story and his producing partners that this caliber A-list talent wanted to be attached.

Here’s all you need to know in order to watch “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist”:

When does “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” premiere?

The first three episodes of “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” are available to stream on Peacock Thursday, Sept. 5.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first three episodes were released together, but subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Peacock. All eight episodes will be available Oct. 10. Here’s your guide for when to watch the limited series:

Episode One: “Round One: The Ballad of Chicken Man” – Thursday, Sept. 5

Episode Two: “Round Two: Fight Night” – Thursday, Sept. 5

Episode Three: “Round Three: Black Vegas” – Thursday, Sept. 5

Episode Four: “Round Four: Real Policework” – Thursday, Sept. 12

Episode Five: “Round Five: Ambition Ain’t Free” – Thursday, Sept. 19

Episode Six: “Round Six: Community Men” – Thursday, Sept. 26

Episode Seven: “Round Seven: Jekyll Island” – Thursday, Oct. 3

Episode Eight: “Round Eight: Testify” – Thursday, Oct. 10

What is “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” about?

Based on the iHeart Radio podcast of the same name, “Fight Night” follows the story of an after party-gone-wrong. For hustler Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams (Hart), Muhammad Ali’s 1970 return to boxing was the perfect opportunity for him to get the most influential Black gangsters and businessmen in one room. However, the after party resulted in one of the greatest heists in Atlanta history. One of the first Black cops in the city J.D. Hudson (Cheadle) is assigned to the case to uncover the masterminds behind the mass robbery.

Watch the trailer: