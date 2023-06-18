Ezra Miller in The Flash

Ezra Miller in The Flash (Warner Bros.)

‘The Flash’ Crashes With $55 Million Box Office Opening; ‘Elemental’ Bombs With $29.5 Million Start

by | June 18, 2023 @ 8:26 AM

DC tentpole opens below ”Black Adam“ while Pixar suffers its worst opening weekend

Both Warner Bros./DC’s “The Flash” and Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental” are off to poor starts at the box office, with “Flash” suffering an estimated $55 million 3-day/$64 million 4-day opening from 4,234 theaters while “Elemental” is sliding to a $29.5 million 3-day/$33 million 4-day start from 4,035 theaters.

“The Flash” grossed just $15.5 million on Saturday, representing only a 5% increase from its true Friday gross of $14.6 million (not counting $9.7 million in previews). Friday’s industry estimates had predicted an $18-19 million Saturday total, but walk-up ticket sales are dropping below expectations amidst the film’s tepid word of mouth, which includes a B on CinemaScore and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

