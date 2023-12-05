‘Foundation’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+

“Foundation” will return for Season 3 on Apple TV+. The streamer announced on Tuesday that the epic sci-fi adaptation has been renewed for another season, with David S. Goyer returning as executive producer and showrunner.

The show hails from Goyer and is produced by Skydance Television, and will continue to further adapt Isaac Asmiov’s series.

“I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta,Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus,” Goyer said in a statement.

The showrunner previously told TheWrap that Season 3 is the show’s “best season yet” as it was in the script stage, calling it “bonkers.” As he has maintained since the show started, Goyer has mapped out the entire season through eight seasons, but acknowledged he could adjust the story depending on how many seasons the show ultimately gets.

“We have through Season 4 fairly rigorously plotted out, and then if we can get beyond Season 4, we’ve got some big tentpoles that we know we’re riding towards and kind of 5, 6, 7 and 8,” he told TheWrap in September after the Season 2 finale. “I know where most of the characters end and whether that be in Season 4 or Season 6, we’ll move it down or up the scale depending on how many seasons we get. It’s possible we could be surprised but all the major characters, I pretty much know what their fate is.”

“We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “To watch ‘Foundation’ become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three.”

In addition to Lee Pace and Jared Harris, “Foundation” stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

