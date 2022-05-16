Fox Debuts 2022-2023 Programming Slate, ‘Next Level Chef’ Gets Post Super Bowl LVII Slot

Fox has rolled out its 2022-2023 programming slate, giving its post- Super Bowl LVII slot to Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef,” and announcing several news shows for the broadcast network and Tubi. The network doesn’t yet have “9-1-1” and “The Resident” lined up, however, with renewal negotiations still in progress Monday.

“We’re in good faith negotiations with 20th [Century Television] and based on our long history with that company we think we’re in pretty good shape,” Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment, said on a conference call with reporters Monday.

New shows coming to the network are the country music drama “Monarch,” starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel; crime anthology series “Accused,” from the producers of “Homeland and “House,” and “Alert,” a missing persons drama from Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath.

Fox did not release a fall scheduled, though, on Monday.

“We are doing a different type of approach this year,” Collier said when asked about the lack of a schedule drop “We actually said early we’re going to focus on a portfolio sell and that’s what we did.”

Returning shows are “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Season 4), “The Cleaning Lady” (Season 2), “Call Me Kat” (Season 3), “Welcome to Flatch” (Season 2), “The Simpsons” (Season 34), “Family Guy” (Season 20), “Bob’s Burgers” (Season 12), “The Great North” (Season 3), “Housebroken” (Season 2), “The Masked Singer” (Season 8), “Crime Scene Kitchen” (Season 2), “Next Level Chef” (Season 2) and “Hell’s Kitchen” (Season 21).

“Next Level Chef” will return for its second season on Sunday, Feb 12, 2023, after the Super Bowl, which airs on Fox this year.

“We look we look very closely at the Superbowl and also the NFC Championship because they’re such unique events and so useful as launching pads and awareness vehicles. And what we’ve seen is that putting an alternative show and not launching a new show for bringing back an existing show for a season premiere is the most productive way to use that platform and to help grow a young asset,” Dan Harrison, executive vice president, Strategic Program Planning, Fox Entertainment, said in response on Monday’s conference call to a question from TheWrap. “So that’s exactly what we’re doing with ‘Next Level Chef.'”

“Fantasy Island” and “Lego Masters” are also coming back, moving from summer to the regular 2022-2023 TV season. The holidays will bring a Lego special, “Celebrity Lego Masters: Holiday Bricktacular.”

Fox’s animation house Bento Box Entertainment, is bringing forth two new animated series — “Grimsburg,” from executive producer Jon Hamm (Who also stars), and “Krapopolis” from Dan Harmon. “Krapolois” will be entirely created on the Blockchain, Fox said.

“Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” is a new unscripted series from the famed British chef.

Coming to Tubi, which Fox owns, are “Pastacolypse,” described as a “father-daughter survivalist horror comedy,” and “Millenial Hunter,” about a “flawed hero with a thirst for righteous revenge against his enemies: Millennials.” “Big Bruh” is another comedy that Tubi will air. Bento Box Entertainment will also produce three animated films for Tubi. Fox Alternative Entertainment is planning 12 new projects across the new TV season.