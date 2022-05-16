Fox is bringing back emergency responders drama “9-1-1: Lone Star” for a fourth season.

The network announced the renewal of the show on Monday ahead of its Upfronts presentations. “9-1-1” and “The Resident” are still in negotiations to return.

“We’re in good faith negotiations with 20th [Century Television] and based on our long history with that company we think we’re in pretty good shape,” Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment, said on a conference call with reporters Monday.

“9-1-1-: Lone Star” follows firefighter Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), who moves with his troubled son from New York City to Austin, Texas to help the local fire station rebuild after a tragedy.

“9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the pilot. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Bassett and Lowe are also EPs.

The series stars Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Rafael Silva and Gina Torres.

