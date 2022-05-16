‘Call Me Kat,’ ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Renewed by Fox

Fox has given the greenlight for more of comedies “Call Me Kat” and “Welcome to Flatch.”

The news comes shortly before Fox is scheduled to give its presentation to advertisers at Upfronts on Monday afternoon. “Call Me Kat” will head into Season 3 for the 2022-2023 television season, while “Welcome to Flatch” gets a Season 2.

“Call Me Kat” is based on the British series “Miranda,” which was created by Miranda Hart. It stars Mayim Bialik as an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother’s wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms. Her first move? Using her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

“Call Me Kat” is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Alissa Neubauer is the showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs aren Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Hart and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios).

“Welcome to Flatch” debuted earlier this year. It stars Holmes as Kelly Mallet and Sam Straley as Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet, who let a documentary crew in on their lives and local current events. The series also stars Seann William Scott, Cheryl Peterson, Mickey St. Jean, Nadine Garcia-Parney and Mandy Matthews.

The show is inspired by “This Country,” from BBC Studios. Jenny Bicks is the writer and executive producer. Paul Feig executive produces and directs. He also wrote two episodes.

“Welcome to Flatch” is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Fox entertainment. Perkins Street Productions’ Bicks, Feigco Entertainment’s Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series, executive produce the comedy.

As previously reported, comedy “Pivoting” and drama “Our Kind of People” were canceled.