ABC Picks Up New Gina Rodriguez Comedy ‘Not Dead Yet,’ Niecy Nash-Betts ‘Rookie’ Spinoff to Series

ABC has picked up “Not Dead Yet,” a new comedy starring “Jane the Virgin” alum Gina Rodriguez.

The network also picked up the drama “Alaska,” starring Hilary Swank, and “The Rookie” spinoff “The Rookie: Feds,” starring Niecy Nash-Betts, for the 2022-23 television season.

In “Not Dead Yet,” Rodriguez plays Nell Stevens, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

The series, from creators and executive producers David Windsor and Casey Johnson, is adapted from the book “Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up” by Alexandra Potter. Dean Holland directed the pilot.

Alongside Rodriguez, the show stars Joshua Banday as Dennis and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

Rodriguez and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh are also EPs.

“Alaska” stars Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

“Alaska,” from creator and executive producer Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), also stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park and Craig Frank as Austin Greene. McCarthy wrote the pilot.

Other EPs on the show are Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News).

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“The Rookie: Feds,” from Entertainment One in a co-production with ABC Signature, stars Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.

Joining Nash-Betts on the cast are Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Nash-Betts, “The Rookie’s” Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller are also EPs.