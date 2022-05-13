CBS Picks Up ‘True Lies’ to Series

“True Lies” is coming to CBS. The network ordered it to series for the 2022-2023 broadcast season.

The series, which takes inspiration from the James Cameron film from the ’90s, stars Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga, Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion and Lucas Jaye.

Here’s the logline for the series: “Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.”

Former “Burn Notice” executive producer Matt Nix (Flying Glass of Milk Productions) will serve as EP and write the show. Anthony Hemingway (Anthony Hemingway Productions) is an EP and the director. Other EPs include the 1994 film’s director and producer, James Cameron, as well as Rae Sanchini (Lightstorm Entertainment). McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh (Wonderland Sound and Vision), as well as Josh Levy (Flying Glass of Milk Productions) are also executive producers.

Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis (Anthony Hemingway Productions) are co-executive producers.

The studio behind the show is 20th Television.