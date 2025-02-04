Fox to Launch New Streaming Service by End of 2025

Fox Corp. is planning on launching a new subscription-based streaming service by the end of 2025, company executives revealed on their earnings call on Tuesday morning.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the service will be priced “relatively low” and offer “existing content and existing brands.” The yet-to-be-named platform will provide a “holistic” offering of Fox programming, he added, including sports, TV shows and news.

Murdoch did not offer an exact launch date for the new service, but said it will be aimed at reaching viewers who do not typically pay for cable and other pay TV services. Fox, Murdoch noted, will be targeting a “large population outside the cable bundle.”

Shows currently airing on Fox include long-running series like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Simpsons,” as well as Denis Leary’s new show “Going Dutch.”

Fox’s jump into the crowded SVOD space comes after the company — as well as partners Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery — ditched plans for a sports streamings service named Venu last month. The company is also home to Tubi, the free, ad-supported service that announced in January it had 97 million monthly active viewers.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Fox reported its holiday quarter sales increased 20% year-over-year and surpassed $5 billion — thanks in large part to ad revenue from the 2024 election cycle. The strong fiscal Q2 for Fox saw the company’s quarterly profit more than triple from the same time a year earlier.