9-1-1: L-R: Angela Bassett and Peter Krause in the “Dumb Luck” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 18 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Fox Draws Monday’s Highest Demo Ratings With ‘9-1-1’

by | April 19, 2022 @ 3:12 PM

Meanwhile, CBS netted the most viewers

ABC’s “American Idol” and Fox’s “9-1-1” went head-to-head for demo ratings during the first hour of primetime on Monday night. The procedural drama came out on top though, with a 0.68 rating in the key 18-49 demographic — the highest of the night.

Fox was the highest-rated network of the night in the key demo, also airing “911: Lone Star” to a favorable 0.58 rating, giving the network a 0.63 average for Monday.

Katie Campione

