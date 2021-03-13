When you gotta go, you gotta go. During Friday’s airing of “The Five” on Fox News, co-host Greg Gutfeld made an announcement that wasn’t meant for his viewers: “I gotta pee. I gotta peeeee.”

Gutfeld sang his untimely predicament while Juan Williams was trying to bring the show back in from a commercial break. The panel of gobsmacked co-hosts just watched and listened in with, “Um, what’s going on?” grins on their faces. Finally, colleague Jesse Watters jumped in, “You’re on the air.”

The co-hosts all laughed, and Watters said he’d be happy to take Gutfeld’s spot until he sorted out his business.

Later, after the moment had gained considerable traction on Twitter, Gutfeld posted a message for everyone who was concerned about how it all came out.

“Yes I peed,” he assured his 1.5 million followers on the platform.

Maybe this will give Gutfeld a good opening monologue for the first night his “Greg Gutfeld Show” airs during the weekday. The five-nights-per-week reimagining of Gutfeld’s weekend show premieres on Monday, April 5 on Fox News at 11 p.m. ET. “Fox News @ Night” is moving into the midnight time slot.

Fox News announced the move in February. Gutfeld said at the time, “This feels like the perfect next step following the amazing success of the weekend show, which is due in large part to a great staff and a management that lets the show follow its own unique path.”

Watch his blunder below.