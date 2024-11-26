Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany called out CNN on Tuesday over its past coverage of Donald Trump’s 2019 tariff plan for Mexico, saying the news organization had an emotional breakdown.

The former White House Press Secretary’s remarks came in conversation with commentator Dagen McDowell on “Outnumbered.” The pundits were discussing how Trump’s newly announced Day 1 tariff plan for both Mexico and Canada echoed his 2019 move, in an apparent move to strengthen the borders.

“The bigger story is that it takes a threat like this to get them to do this,” McDowell said. “And what kind of neighbor are you to have allowed this to happen over the last four years just because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their brethren of open borders have allowed it? I think in the way it has been covered in all of the regime media is that it’s an economics story.”

That’s when McEnany shared her thoughts: “I love that you mentioned the regime media — and they will no longer be the regime media, because I hardly think they’ll stand in line with the Trump regime.” The program then pulled up CNN’s previous coverage reporting on Trump’s promise of tariffs on Mexico.

“Trump Erupts Over Immigration, Threatening Mexico With Tariffs,” McEnany read. “They had a panic attack … It was an eruption. You know what he erupted? Well, now we have 2-year-olds coming to our southern border on their own, probably via cartels. Now we have innocent women murdered, but Trump just ‘erupted’ over the border for no reason, according to CNN.”

In May 2019, Trump’s administration released a statement stating it would impose a 5% tariff on all goods imported from Mexico, only if the country didn’t stop migrants from crossing into the U.S.

“If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgement, the Tariffs will be removed,” the official White House statement read at the time. Two weeks later, Trump announced that he’d be dropping the tariffs after reaching a signed deal with Mexico.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” Trump tweeted June 7, 2019. “The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border.” Mexico reportedly said it would send 6,000 National Guard troops to the southern border to halt further illegal migration. By June 14, 2019, thousands of Mexican National Guard members were sent to the border with Guatemala.

Five years later on Monday, Trump served up a new round of proposed tariffs, targeting Canada and Mexico with a 25% tax on imported goods, and charging China with a higher tax of 10% in an effort to curve the transportation of drugs into the U.S.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!”

He continued: “I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States – But to no avail.”

All three countries involved have since acknowledged Trump’s executive order proposal, though nothing official is yet in effect.

The president-elect is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025.