Trade War? Tariffs? How A Trump Election Would Change Tech

Available to WrapPRO members

Breaking down how Trump might impact Apple, semiconductors, and ecommerce should he be elected and implement the tariffs he’s proposed.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz
Cook_Trump
(L-R) Apple CEO Tim Cook with former President Donald Trump (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The tech industry is dependent on global trade. Semiconductors, phones, and items in ecommerce shops typically cross borders before reaching their destinations. And when the global supply chain is mostly functional, it keeps inflation down, boosting a stock market that’s delivered outsized gains for big tech.

But this system’s stability is now uncertain with the U.S. presidential election approaching next week. Both candidates are more protectionist than the free trade consensus that’s held for the past two decades. But Donald Trump is on another level. The former President could “radically remake world trade,” the WSJ recently said, with tariffs of 20% on all imports, and potentially 60% on imports from China.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.