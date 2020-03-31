Fox News Scores Record Ratings for 1st Quarter in Primetime and Total Day
Fox News and CNN both saw substantial increases in total viewership from Q1 2019
Lindsey Ellefson | March 31, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
Last Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 11:19 AM
In the first quarter of 2020, Fox News set network records for total-day and primetime viewership, according to Nielsen Media Research.
For total-day ratings, the network brought in an average of 1.9 million viewers overall, with 359,000 in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25-54. In primetime, those numbers grew to 3.4 million average viewers, with 585,000 in the key demo. Overall, this was Fox News’ 15th straight quarter as the most-watched network in cable and its 73rd quarter as the most-watched cable news network in total-day and primetime.
Fox News saw a 38% increase over total viewership in the first quarter of 2019. CNN also saw a considerable gain of 26% as it brought in 901,000 total average viewers. MSNBC drew a larger audience, with 1.095 million, but that was only a 1% gain from Q1 in 2019.
MSNBC also slipped 1% in demo viewership, posting 181,000 among viewers 25-54. CNN gained 27% in the demo with 253,000 viewers while Fox News gained 42% with its previously mentioned 359,000.
But Fox News dominated overall, claiming 13 of the top 15 cable news programs in the quarter (and all of the top five). “Hannity” came in first with 4.220 million average total viewers, followed by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with 4.005 million, “The Five” with 3.558 million, “The Ingraham Angle” with 3.551 million and “Special Report with Bret Baier” with 3.129 million.
Sister channel Fox Business Network also earned its highest number of quarterly total-day viewers, bringing in 173,000 average viewers.
