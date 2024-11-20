‘Hunger Games’ Director Francis Lawrence Signs First-Look Deal With Lionsgate

Francis Lawrence, the franchise director of the “Hunger Games” films, has signed a first-look producing deal with Lionsgate through his company about:blank.

“Francis’ ability to marry incredibly compelling characters and emotions with exciting and visceral action and spectacle is exceptional. He’s also a thoughtful, committed partner,” said Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair Adam Fogelson. “We are beyond excited to deepen our relationship.”

Lawrence is set to direct and produce the next “Hunger Games” prequel, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” which is slated for release in November 2026. He also recently wrapped production on an adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Long Walk,” which will star Cooper Hoffman and also be released by Lionsgate.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to make Lionsgate my home,” said Lawrence. “This studio has put together a team of some of the smartest and most decent people I’ve worked with. We have a lot coming up with The Long Walk and Sunrise on the Reaping and there is so much more we have in mind going forward. This deal empowers Cameron and me to develop and tell new stories that excite us, and there’s nowhere we’d rather be than Lionsgate.”

The most recent “Hunger Games” film, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” grossed $348.9 million at the global box office. Combined, the five “Hunger Games” films have grossed $3.7 billion worldwide.