And just like that, the new “The Hunger Games” film, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” is upon us. The next installment of the dystopian adventure universe is set to arrive in theaters in 2026.

The odds are ever in fans’ favor, and just like before, you can’t count District 12 out, especially since the new movie is completely centered on the district’s second-ever “Hunger Games” winner, Haymich Abernathy (played by Woody Harrelson in the original films). The news came after “Hunger Games” author Suzanne Collins told the world on Thursday that she’s penning the fifth installment to the novel series, which is set to hit shelves on March 18, 2015.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will be running it back as producers, and Francis Lawrence — who has directed every “Hunger Games” movie since the second film, “Catching Fire” — is in talks to return to the director’s chair for the dystopian adventure flick.

There’s a lot of time between now and the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” but here’s the 411 on everything you need to know about it.

When does “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” come out?

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” will hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026. The official Instagram page for “The Hunger Games” announced that the next installment was in the works on June 6, 2024. “Welcome to the Second Quarter Quell,” the caption reads.

What is “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” about?

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” takes us back 24 years in the history of Panem, a country torn apart by war and ruled by the wealthy, and where all the Hunger Games are played. The film takes place the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, where Haymitch becomes the second victor to emerge out of one of the poorest districts of Panem, District 12.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is the sixth installment of “The Hunger Games” series and the second prequel. It will center on Haymitch Abernathy (previously played by Woody Harrelson), who fans know as Katniss and Peeta’s “Hunger Games” mentor. The film will chronicle Haymitch’s backstory and how he won the games.

When does “Sunrise on the Reaping” take place in the “The Hunger Games” universe?

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” takes place 24 years before the first Hunger Games movie and book.

It occurs 40 years after the universe’s most recent installment, the prequel “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which is set during the 10th Annual Hunger Games.

What happened in the 50th Hunger Games, aka the Second Quarter Quell?

The 50th Annual Hunger Games was a major historical event in the world of Panem, so we do know a decent amount about what happened from the previous “Hunger Games” novels. We’ll keep it somewhat vague here for folks who want to experience the story fresh in the new book and movie.

Each Quarter Quell comes with its own special twist, as we saw in “Catching Fire,” when the 75th Annual Hunger Games contestants, including Katniss and Peeta, were reaped from the pool of surviving victors. That’s when we learned the bulk of Haymitch’s backstory, including glimpses of his time in the games.

In the 50th Annual Hunger Games, the twist was that twice the amount of tributes were put into the arena — two boys and two girls, for a total of 48 instead of the usual 24. They entered into a seemingly idyllic arena that was actually poisonous, dangerous and deadly at every turn. Clever Haymitch ultimately beat them all when he used the arena’s forcefield as an unexpected weapon in his final battle. Haymitch also bonded with fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, who obviously did not make it out of the games, and her death had a profound and lasting effect on him.

Who is in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” cast?

So far, there are no details on who is slated to join the cast or who will star as the younger version of Haymitch.

Who is writing the “Sunrise on the Reaping” book?

Suzanne Collins is the author behind “The Hunger Games” franchise, and returns to pen the fifth novel. Collins is also the author of the children’s fantasy series “The Underland Chronicles.”