Sony Pictures, Legendary to End Film Distribution Partnership | Exclusive

The distribution deal between Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group and Legendary Entertainment will end in December, as both companies mutually agreed to conclude the partnership, The Wrap has exclusively learned.

Sony will still distribute Legendary’s “Animal Friends” on Aug. 15, 2025, a live-action animation hybrid R-rated comedy that stars Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn and Aubrey Plaza. Legendary produced the film alongside Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort and Prime Focus Studios.

Legendary and Sony first signed a multiyear worldwide film distribution partnership back in 2022 under which Sony Pictures marketed and distributed Legendary’s theatrical film titles, but the deal excluded existing projects, leaving Legendary’s biggest franchises like “Dune” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” to continue to be released by Warner Bros.

Under the pact, Sony distributed Legendary’s “The Book of Clarence,” the Biblical comedy from British singer-songwriter, music producer and filmmaker The Bullitts (aka Jeymes Samuel), in 2023, but the film only grossed a little over $6 million at the box office against a budget of $40 million. The deal also saw Sony distribute the Bert Kreischer comedy “The Machine” in 2023, which grossed nearly $11 million against a $20 million budget.

Those films stood in stark contrast to WB-released Legendary projects like “Dune: Part Two” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” which earned over $1.28 billion at the global box office as “The New Empire” became the highest-grossing film in that franchise. Legendary is experiencing its most profitable year ever in 2024.

Prior to Sony, Legendary had a distribution deal with Warner Bros., but the company was considering legal options against previous regime WarnerMedia back in 2020 over the studio’s seismic decision to send its movies to HBO Max, including the Legendary-backed “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Dune,” at the same time they premiered in theaters.

Last month, Legendary Entertainment bought out Chinese multinational conglomerate Wanda Group’s remaining 60% equity interest in the studio.