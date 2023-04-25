Paramount+ confirmed Tuesday that Peri Gilpin is returning for its upcoming “Frasier” reboot.

Gilpin will reprise her role as Roz Doyle, Frasier’s producer, as a guest star. It seems like that tossed salad and scrambled eggs are finally coming together.

The upcoming revival is expected to premiere later this year. It will follow Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in a new city as he faces new challenges, new relationships and tries to fulfill a new dream or two.

Grammer will reprise the titular role. Additionally, this new take on the classic sitcom will star Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, the son of Frasier and Lilith; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall, Frasier’s old college buddy who is now a professor; Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s nephew and the son of Niles and Daphne; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Freddy’s roommate; and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, the head of an Ivy League university’s psych department.

Gilpin is the latest alumnae from the ’90s series to announce their return. In March, it was announced that Bebe Neuwirth would be reprising her role as Lilith Sternin. David Hyde Pierce, who portrayed Frasier’s brother Niles, was approached about the series but said he would not be returning.

This revival comes from writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life In Pieces”). Both Harris and Cristalli will executive produce alongside Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios will produce the series in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Production. James Burrows, a veteran sitcom director known for his work on “Cheers,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Will and Grace,” has been tapped to direct the first two episodes.

Originally created and produced by David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee, “Frasier” first premiered on NBC in 1993. It quickly became one of the most beloved shows on the network and of the ’90s. Created as a spinoff to “Cheers,” the sitcom followed psychiatrist Frasier Crane as he returned to his hometown of Seattle to host a radio show. The series was critically praised and embraced by fans for its dry, quick-witted banter. Over the course of its 11 seasons, the comedy won 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series five years in a row.