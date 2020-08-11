‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot in Development

Potential series is based on Morgan Cooper’s viral YouTube video

| August 11, 2020 @ 9:16 AM Last Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 10:51 AM

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is getting a reboot, but its life is getting flipped-turned upside down. That’s because the new version being developed re-imagines the Will Smith comedy as a drama, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

“Bel-Air” is based on Morgan Cooper’s viral YouTube video from 2019, in which the self-described “Fresh Prince” superfan created a trailer that imagined if the series were a drama. The one-hour drama leans into the original premise of the series — in which Will Smith’s character was relocated from the streets of West Philadelphia to the wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air — but dives deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today, while still delivering the swagger and fun nods to the original show.

The potential series is being shopped to streamers and will be a co-production between Westbrook and Universal TV. The original sitcom currently streams on HBO Max.

Also Read: Why Is HBO Max Still Not on Roku or Amazon Fire TV?

Cooper will co-write the script, direct and be an executive producer along with Smith. The new version would be an hour-long series. The creative team behind the original series including Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and Andy & Susan Borowitz, are all set to return as executive producers. Chris Collins will co-write the script with Cooper and serve as showrunner.

“Fresh Prince” originally ran on NBC for six seasons between 1990-1996 and helped to catapult Smith to stardom. It also starred James Avery, Alphonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell and Janet Hubert.

You can see Morgan’s video below:

21 TV Reboots That Should Have Been Booted, From 'The Twilight Zone' to 'Charmed' (Photos)

  • jordan peele rod serling
  • charmed then and now
  • magnum pi then and now
  • prime suspect
  • Muppets
  • 24 and 24 Legacy Fox
  • MacGyver Richard Dean Anderson Lucas Till CBS
  • Odd Couple New Old CBS
  • dynasty
1 of 22

TheWrap looks at TV remakes that never should’ve happened

From "The Twilight Zone" to "Charmed," TheWrap is taking a look at reboots of classic TV shows that should've gotten the boot from the start. 

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS