Funko Guts Mondo: Lays Off Majority of Pop Culture Label’s Staff, Shutters Poster Business | Exclusive

by | March 24, 2023 @ 9:45 AM

The company that built its brand on distinctive movie print promotions won’t be making them at all

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Treasure your Mondo posters even more now. They won’t be making any more… at all.

Become a member to read more.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out New York, Collider, The Playlist, Polygon, Vulture, Box Office Magazine, AOL Travel and Syfy. He was the executive editor and social media manager for Moviefone before it was purchased by MoviePass. Additionally, Drew co-created and co-hosts “Light the Fuse,” a weekly podcast dedicated to the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise that recently celebrated its 200th episode milestone. He also authored the book “The Art of Onward,” about the making of Pixar’s 2020 fantasy film, and provided liner notes for several Mondo vinyl releases for Pixar features (“Up,” “Coco” and “Lightyear”).

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
squid game la casa de papel komi cant communicate netflix

Viewers Want More Foreign Content – but the Mix Is Changing Dramatically | Charts
Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Disenchanted Disney Staffers See the Looming Mass Layoff as a Way Off the Roller Coaster

One of Hollywood’s Top Tech Consultants Calls Out ‘Gendered Feedback’ in the Workplace

Imax’s New China CEO Is Confident the Premium Theater Experience Will Weather the Global Storm
Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin in 20th Century Studios' BOSTON STRANGLER,

‘Boston Strangler’ Delivers Hulu’s Best Week of the Year for Streaming Movies | Chart
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard in "Ted Lasso"

Apple TV+ Has a Branding Problem – and ‘Ted Lasso’ Alone Won’t Win the Streaming Wars | Analysis

Ratings: Blake Shelton’s Final Turn on ‘The Voice’ Nabs a Tuesday Primetime Win for NBC
"Gotham Knights" cast

The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’ Premiere Nabs a Spot on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart