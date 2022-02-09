‘Futurama’ Revived at Hulu

“Futurama” is coming back… again. Hulu has ordered a 20-episode revival of Matt Groening’s futuristic animated comedy, the second time that show has been brought back.

It first aired on Fox for five seasons from 1993-2003 and was Groening’s follow-up to “The Simpsons.” It was later revived for a three season run on Comedy Central in 2007, airing its last episode in 2012. That run included four straight-to-DVD specials that were recut as 30-minute episodes.

Groening is returning alongside co-creator David X. Cohen. The original voice cast, including Billy West and Katey Segal, are returning along with Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman. John DiMaggio, who voiced the alcoholic wise-cracking robot Bender, is said to be finalizing a deal to return.

“When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn’t wait to dive in. This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre,” Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” said David X. Cohen.

“It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of ‘Futurama’ one more time before we get canceled abruptly again,” commented Matt Groening.

“What I love about animation is that it’s possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off. Futurama is one of those shows. The excitement from Hulu about returning Matt and David’s genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts. I’m thrilled that this incredible team will get to tell more stories, and that our Planet Express crew will have more adventures together. It’s a win for the fans who have loved the show since the beginning, and for the ones who will now discover it for the very first time,” commented Marci Proietto, Head of 20th Television Animation.