FX’s ‘Justified: City Primeval’ to Premiere in July

“Justified: City Primeval,” the long-awaited spinoff to FX’s Western drama, finally has a premiere date. Ahead of Fox’s upfront, the network announced that “City Primeval” would premiere on July 18. Additionally, FX announced the premiere dates for “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 5, “Reservation Dogs” Season 3 and “Archer” Season 14.

First premiering in 2010, “Justified” quickly became a critical darling. Throughout the series’ run, Walton Goggins’ portrayal of Boyd Crowder was nominated for eight Emmys, and both Margo Martindale and Jeremy Davies won Emmys for their performances. The series followed deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), a tough lawman who administered his own brand of justice throughout Appalachia.

Now this beloved universe is expanding thanks to “Justified: City Primeval.” The continuation will follow Raylan Givens after his Kentucky days as he helps raise his daughter. His life will change when he’s forced to go to Detroit to track down The Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook). The spinoff was developed by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner. Andron, Dinner and Olyphant executive produce along with Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore and Chris Provenzano. The first two episodes will premiere July 17 beginning at 10/9c p.m. on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

“Justified: City Primeval” isn’t the only show part of FX’s summer slate. The cable network also revealed that “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 5 will premiere on FX on July 13 starting at 10/9c p.m. with its first two episodes.

“Reservation Dogs” Season 3 will premiere with its first two episodes on Hulu on August 2.

Finally, “Archer’s” final season (yep, this long-running animated series is coming to an end) will premiere on FXX on August 30 with its first two episodes starting at 10/9c p.m. Both “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Archer” will premiere linearly before being made available to stream on Hulu the following day. Previous seasons of all three returning shows are currently available to stream on Hulu.

These four shows will flesh out FX’s already promising summer schedule. The network previously announced that Season 2 of “The Bear” — its surprise culinary hit from last year — would premiere on June 22 and will consist of 10 episodes.

Additionally, the record-breaking “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 16 is set to premiere on June 7, and the Hulu exclusive “The Full Monty” will premiere on June 14.