Gabriel Luna Shares First Set Photo From ‘Last of Us’ TV Series

Our first look at “The Last of Us,” HBO’s adaptation of the acclaimed video game series, is here and the proof came Friday with the first photo from the set.

Co-star Gabriel Luna shared the photo on Instagram Friday, captioning it, “Already love these folks.” In the photo, Luna is all smiles as he hangs out with co-stars Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker behind-the-scenes along with the pilot’s director Kantemir Balagov and cinematographer Ksenia Sereda.

@iamgabrielluna (Instagram)

Parker’s involvement in the project was just announced on Wednesday whereas Luna has been attached since April. However, the biggest news came when the Mandalorian himself, Pascal, was announced as the show’s post-apocalyptic protagonist, Joel, back in February.

Although she is not pictured here, Pascal’s fellow “Game of Thrones” alum, Bella Ramsey, is also confirmed to star as Joel’s adopted daughter, Ellie.

“The Last of Us” was written by “Chernobyl” writer Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the game’s creator. The HBO series will cover the events of the original game with the possibility of additional content based on the game’s sequel, “The Last of Us Part II.”

The series is not expected to land at HBO Max until early 2022.