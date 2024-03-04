While the titular cat may hate Mondays, “The Garfield Movie” is celebrating the start of a new week with another trailer — and a big slab of lasagna.

Chris Pratt stars as Garfield, a character that was created by cartoonist Jon Davis in 1976 and, after the strip reached syndication in 1978, became an actual phenomenon.

In the new movie, the first feature-length animated theatrical “Garfield” film, we see that he is involved in a crime caper thanks to his estranged father (Samuel L. Jackson). Judging by the trailer, which you can watch above, this adventure is definitely getting him out of his comfort zone.

But don’t worry — he’s still the Garfield we know and love, despite his tenuous relationship with Odie.

The cast for “The Garfield Movie” is ridiculously stacked — beyond Pratt and Jackson, the cast includes Nicholas Hoult (as Jon), Hannah Waddingham (as an evil cat), Ving Rhames, Snoop Dogg (playing, no joke, a character called Snoop Catt), Cecily Strong, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Harvey Guillén (providing the “vocalizations” for Odie).

Perhaps more exciting than the voice cast, though, is the team behind “The Garfield Movie.” It’s being led by Mark Dindal, who directed “The Emperor’s New Groove” for Disney, a movie that might have started off slow but has become a genuine juggernaut in the years since its release. Joining Dindal is writer David Reynolds, also from “The Emperor’s New Groove” (The script is also credited to Paul A. Kaplan and Mark Torgove). The animation is provided by DNEG, which was recently responsible for the Oscar-nominated Netflix feature, “Nimona.”

Sony will release “The Garfield Movie” on May 24.