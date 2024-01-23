Gary Graham, known for his acting in “Star Trek: Enterprise” and “Alien Nation,” died Monday at the age of 73.

Graham’s ex-wife Susan Lavelle posted the news on Facebook. She revealed that his wife Becky Hopkins was with him when he died unexpectedly.

“It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today,” she wrote. “We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side.”

Graham is also known for his appearance in “All the Right Moves” alongside Tom Cruise.

“I met Gary when I was just 20 years old and he was one half of the star duo on the tv series, Alien Nation. But he had already been in movies like ‘All the Right Moves’ with Tom Cruise. Of course, Gary has many more credits,” Lavelle continued. “Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee. This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief.”

Graham portrayed Ambassador Soval from 2001 to 2005 in “Star Trek: Enterprise” for 12 episodes. Other television credits include “JAG,” “Universal Dead,” M.A.N.T.I.S” and more. He guest starred in “Renegades,” “Ally McBeal,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Work Related” and others.

Film appearances for the actor include “The Last Warrior,” “The Arrogant,” “All the Right Moves,” “Robot Jox” and “The Spy Within’.”

More recent projects include “Champion” (2017) in which Graham played Jack Reed, “Demon Protocol” (2018) in which he played Father Prester J. Bedford, “Unbelievable!!!!!” (2020) in which he played Neil Down, “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” (2022) in which he played Ronald and 2023’s “The Assassin’s Apprentice: Silbadores of the Canary Islands” and “Wisdom from the Apocalypse.”

The actor is survived by Lavelle, his wife and their daughter Haylee.