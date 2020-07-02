Read the Indictment Against Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell was arrested Thursday in New Hampshire on charges she helped the late Epstein abuse minors

| July 2, 2020 @ 9:03 AM Last Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 9:08 AM
ghislaine maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell in 2008 (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

The indictment against Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell is now available to read in full.

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning in New Hampshire. The charges were filed in the Southern District of New York.

The British socialite and Epstein confidante was arrested on charges that she conspired with the financier to sexually abuse minors, recruiting girls as young as 14. The indictment, reviewed by TheWrap and embedded below, specifically cited the years 1994 to 1997 as those when she “facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.”

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested in Sex-Trafficking Probe

According to NBC News, Maxwell was arrested in Bedford, New Hampshire around 8:30 a.m.  and is expected to appear in a federal court later Thursday to face the six-count indictment.

In August 2019, a federal appeals court unsealed documents from a 2015 defamation case filed against Maxwell by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Maxwell of recruiting her as a minor to have sex with Epstein.

The case was originally settled for an undisclosed amount, which the Miami Herald reported to be “millions.” Several of Epstein’s other accusers have also named Maxwell as Epstein’s accomplice, but Maxwell has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Ghislaine Maxwell indictment by Sharon Waxman on Scribd

