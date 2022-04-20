If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? “Ghost Adventures: House Calls,” that’s who.

That’s right, Zak Bagans and the “Ghost Adventures” team isn’t limiting their paranormal investigating skills to abandoned hospitals, prisons, sanitariums and old hotels where guests check in and never, ever check out. In this first-ever spinoff, Bagans — along with Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley — respond to desperate pleas from homeowners whose lives have been turned upside down because of unexplainable activity in their homes.

In the premiere of the eight-part series – which you can see in the clip above – the team heads to Long Beach, California, where newlyweds’ dream of a happily ever after is threatened by supernatural activity in their home and an oppressive entity that has attached itself to the husband (Matt) with the intent of driving the couple apart. And as they are interviewing Matt, red marks appear on his neck as if he is in the process of being attacked. Bagans and the guys are crunched for time to kick the ghoul out before this new family is ripped apart.

“A home is a very personal and sacred space,” Bagans said. “When unexplained spirit activity causes a family to feel threatened and uncomfortable in their own house, that’s cause for immediate action. ‘House Calls’ is about helping people who are living in fear from something unknown. Our goal is to figure out what’s going on and provide answers, advice and many times, validation. These are the most personal and emotional investigations we’ve ever done.”

Other episodes in Season 1 of “Ghost Adventures: House Calls” include helping protect a family with four small children, who have encountered a shadowy entity with hooves in their home, a farm whose owners hear disembodied voices and see strange shadows, and a horse ranch with a history of slavery and a potential curse on the Florida town that has made the ranch a threat to all who visit.

“Ghost Adventures: House Calls” is produced by MY Entertainment for discovery+. For MY Entertainment, the executive producers are Michael Yudin, Joe Townley and Casey Dale. Zak Bagans also serves as an executive producer. For discovery+, the executive producer is Christine Shuler.

News of this spinoff comes a week after Discovery+ announced the Bagans signed a new three-year deal in which he would create, star in and produce over 100 hours of supernatural and horror content for the Discovery+ portfolio, including new seasons of “Ghost Adventures,” semi-scripted series “The Haunted Museum” and several additional specials and creative projects in the works.

“We are thrilled to continue our incredible relationship with Zak to create more groundbreaking paranormal content in the years ahead,” Matthew Butler, general manager of the streamer’s Travel Channel & Paranormal Streaming Content said. “Zak’s authentic voice, engaging style, vivid storytelling and creative vision are a true asset to our streaming portfolio, generating gripping content that pushes this genre to new heights. He is an icon of the brand. There is so much more to come, and we are eager to deliver it to our fright-loving viewers.”

“Ghost Adventures: House Calls” debuts with two episodes Thursday, May 19 on Discovery+.