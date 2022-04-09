“This please if f—ing scary,” Jack Osbourne, the veteran paranormal investigator (and youngest member of the coolest family EVER) said after just a few minutes in the Hill View Manor – a shuttered nursing home where former patients are rumored to live on after death, and the location of the Season 3 opener of “Portals to Hell” on discovery+.

Osbourne and fellow ghost hunter Katrina Weidman are at it again, scouring the country to find – and confront – the most haunted locations and sinister of spirits, who are at unrest… or who have a vendetta that they are determined to settle, even if it’s after their death.

In the exclusive clip at the top, Osbourne and Weidman have only been in the Hill View Manor for a few minutes, but they’ve already got the willies. And there is a darn good reason why. The manor was built in the early 1900s and served as a “poor farm,” a place where the destitute or mentally ill could go to get some help while working to sustain the farm.

Years later, the manor became a nursing home and later still, the processing place for everyone who died in the county. It is estimated that 10,000 corpses have been in that location – and, apparently, many of them have no plan to leave. The owner of the building bought it with designs to make it into condos, but first the team must confront the malevolent shadow entity known as “the creeper,” who loves nothing more than to scare the heebie-jeebies out of all who cross its path.

“This is a creepy AF new season, twisted and wildly unexpected,” Osbourne said of Season 3. “The locations were bottled up with activity that hit us almost immediately. The vibes were dark and tense, and there were many times when I was seriously scared of what we might encounter.”

Weidman added, “These places had an intense energy you could feel the minute you walked in. Just being inside some of these buildings elicited an unexplainable physical discomfort. So many of the locations this season are just eerie and unnerving.”

Season 3 of “Portals to Hell” premieres April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and streaming the same day on discovery+, will feature 13 hour-long episodes.