Here’s Everything in Warner Bros. Discovery’s Game-Changing Library: Film, TV and News

by | April 8, 2022 @ 4:57 PM

The new company’s impressive catalog and assets will rival those of Netflix and Disney

With Discovery’s $43 billion merger with WarnerMedia official, the new Warner Bros. Discovery houses a treasure trove of assets that rivals those of the entertainment giants, including Disney and Netflix.

Warner Bros.’ legacy content and award-winning development strategies complement Discovery’s strength in unscripted programming, which includes programming from the Food Network, HGTV and TLC.

The merger will also lead to the combination of Discovery+ and HBO Max into a new streaming platform which according to Ampere Analysis can offer the second largest library of titles in the SVoD (that’s subscription video on demand) sphere.

‘Paranoia’ Felt by WarnerMedia Staff Amid Looming Layoffs in Discovery Merger: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Crazy’
The family also includes something many of the other companies and their streaming services don’t have: news. CNN and its new streaming service CNN+ can give Warner Bros. an edge over the competition.

However the content ends up being sliced, diced, merged and bundled, here’s the impressive list of what Warner Bros. and Discovery each bring to the table (U.S. only).

New Looney Tunes

Warner Bros./WarnerMedia

According to the company website, the vast Warner Bros. library consists of more than 114,000 hours of programming, including 10,000 feature films and 2,400 television programs comprised of more than 120,000 individual episodes. Their property includes:

Streaming: HBO/HBO Max

Brands: DC, “Game of Thrones,” Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes, Middle earth, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry, Wizarding World

Warner Bros. Television Group (includes the CW Television Network, Alloy Entertainment and Shed Media (unscripted): Current TV series include ABC’s “Abbot Elementary,” “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” and CW’s “Batwoman”

Warner Bros. Movie Group (includes New Line Cinema): Recent movies include “Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “King Richard,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Selected Games/Videogames/Apps: Mortal Kombat 11, DC Batman: Bat-Tech Edition, Cartoon Network Arcade

Warner Bros Consumer Products

Turner (TBS, TNT, Adult Swim)

CNN/CNN+ (subsidiary of Turner)

Jason Kilar Says He Decided to Leave WarnerMedia Less Than 2 Weeks After Discovery Merger Set in Motion
Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet
Puppy Bowl/Animal Planet

Discovery Inc.

According to Discovery, the company delivers more than 8,000 hours of original programming each year. Properties include:

Streaming: Discovery+, Food Network Kitchen, Motor Trend OnDemand

Group Nine Media (digital-first and social media content)

Discovery Channel

HGTV

Food Network

TLC

Investigation Discovery

Travel Channel

Motor Trend

Animal Planet

Science Channel

Magnolia Network

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN)

JV With Chip and Joanna Gaines (multi-platform)

Why Combining Discovery+ and HBO Max Will Give Netflix a Run for Its Streaming Money | Charts
