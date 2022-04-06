warner bros. discovery

‘Paranoia’ Felt by WarnerMedia Staff Amid Looming Layoffs in Discovery Merger: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Crazy’

by | April 6, 2022 @ 5:53 PM

”Everybody has merger fatigue and it hasn’t happened yet,“ one employee tells TheWrap

As WarnerMedia executives continue to march out the door in Burbank ahead of the completion of its merger with Discovery, some longtime employees are anxious and stressed about future layoffs.

“I’ve never seen such paranoia. It’s bad, it’s crazy,” one former senior Warner Bros. staff member who remains in contact with her former colleagues told TheWrap. “These people are palpably nervous.”

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

