It’s Up to ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ to Keep the Box Office Rolling

Sony’s long-term investment in the 80s film series is about to be tested

The one-two punch of “Dune: Part Two” and “Kung Fu Panda 4” has broken the box office out of its early-year slump, and now it is up to Sony/Columbia’s “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” to keep the momentum going.

Directed by Gil Kenan, “Frozen Empire” is the fifth “Ghostbusters” film and a direct sequel to the 2021 legacyquel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which despite the COVID concerns weighing down the box office at the time had a respectable run with $204.3 million grossed against a $75 million budget.

Now, Sony is hoping that “Afterlife” primed the pump enough for a new generation of moviegoers to get excited about “Ghostbusters” to the point that they will come back for a sequel that returns the series to its New York roots and sees the descendants of Egon Spengler team up with the original “Ghostbusters” cast, “Jurassic World: Dominion”-style.

