The Spengler descendants return in the follow-up to 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” to face a new freezing foe. In order to stand any chance against Garraka, a horned god that can chill people to the bone with the power of fear itself, Gary, Callie, Trevor and Phoebe need to find a Firemaster powerful enough to combat the ancient villain’s powers.

The family also faces the internal struggles that come with the integration of Paul Rudd’s Gary Grooberson, who identifies as Phoebe’s “step-teacher,” into the family. Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) just wants to grow up already, but her mother Callie (Carrie Coon) and Gary try to tell her to enjoy her younger years.

The OG Ghostbusters minus Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) — Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) — also return to help to varying degrees in the latest installment of the franchise.

Here are the cast and characters of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”:

Paul Rudd in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) Gary Grooberson is the new father figure of the Spengler family. He fell in love with Carrie Coon’s Callie Spengler and went along for the ride in “Afterlife,” but he has a hard time being the tough parent instead of the fun, good cop. One of the most beloved actors, Rudd’s credits range from “Clueless” to “Anchorman” to “Wet Hot American Summer,” and he’s known for portraying Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also portrayed Peter Klaven in “I Love You, Man” (2009) and Mr. Anderson in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012). More recently, he played Ben Glenroy in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Carrie Coon in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon) Callie Spengler is the daughter of OG Ghostbuster Dr. Egon Spengler. She is a single mother with two children: Trevor and Phoebe. She has to be the tough parent for the most part. Carrie Coon is known for playing Margo Dunne in “Gone Girl” (2014) and Nora in HBO’s “The Leftovers.” She also plays Bertha Russell in HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” and she recently appeared in “Boston Strangler” as Jean Cole.

Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard) Trevor is now 18 years old, or “an adult,” which shows to varying degrees. He is a valuable asset to the Spengler family on ghost hunts. Finn Wolfhard is known for portraying Mike Wheeler in “Stranger Things.” He also played Richie Tozier in the “It” films.

McKenna Grace in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace) Phoebe might be a minor, but she is smart beyond her years. She does not hesitate to put herself at risk for her family, and she loves physics. Mckenna Grace played Esther Keyes in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Tonya at the age of 8 to 12 years old in “I, Tonya” (2017) and Mary in “Gifted” (2017).

Kumail Nanjiani in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Nadeem (Kumail Nanjiani) Nadeem sells a box of his late grandmother’s things to Ray Stantz, including a mysterious brass orb that contains some sort of freezing power, without realizing the true history of the objects. Kumail Nanjiani is known for “The Big Sick” (2017), “Life as We Know It,” “Stuber” and “Silicon Valley.” He also played Kingoo in “Eternals” (2021) as well as Somen Banerjee in “Welcome to Chippendales.” He has lent his voice to “Migration,” “Krapopolis” and more. He will also appear in the upcoming fourth season of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Logan Kim in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Podcast (Logan Kim) Podcast captures all the action on camera and mic. He assists Phoebe in her adventures. Logan Kim is also known for portraying Hershel Rhee in “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”

Celeste O’Connor in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Lucky (Celeste O’Connor) Lucky works in a new lab founded by Winston Zedemore, testing ghostly boundaries and doing research to better understand the world of the paranormal. Celeste O’Conner recently appeared as Mattie Franklin in “Madame Web” (2024). She also played Nyla Chones in “Freaky” (2020), Teen Abbie in “Irreplaceable You” (2018), Ryan in “A Good Person” (2023) and Shannon in “The In Between” (2022).

Patton Oswalt in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Dr. Hobart Wartzki (Patton Oswalt) Dr. Wartzki is the folklore librarian and an old friend of Ray Stantz’s. He geeks out when Lucky, Ray and Phoebe bring him the brass orb. Patton Oswalt is known for playing Matt Freehauf in “Young Adult” (2011), voicing Remy in “Ratatouille” (2007), playing Todd Maher in “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (2013) and portraying Roache in “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” (2012).

Bill Murray as Peter Venkman in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) Dr. Peter Venkman brings his expertise back to this latest “Ghostbusters” installment. He was one of the four original Ghostbusters in the 1984 film. Bill Murray is known for the role of Venkman in the “Ghostbusters” films, playing Mr. Bishop in “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012), Bob Harris in “Lost in Translation” (2003) and Herman Blume in “Rushmore.” He has also appeared in other Wes Anderson films like “The French Dispatch” and “The Isle of Dogs,” and he also played Frank Cross in “Scrooged” (1988).

Dan Aykroyd in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) Ray Stantz wants to live out his golden years investigating ghosts. He has unbridled knowledge of the subject, and he devotes a storefront to engaging the paranormal. Dan Aykroyd co-wrote the original 1984 “Ghostbusters,” “The Blues Brothers,” (1980), “Nothing But Trouble” (1991) and “Blues Brothers 2000” (1998).

Ernie Hudson in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Winston Zedemore (Ernie Hudson) Winston Zedemore is now a powerful icon in society, who uses his platform to keep the Ghostbusters going and contribute to a better understanding of spirits and ghosts. Ernie Hudson reprised his original role of Winston from the 1984 film and the 1989 sequel. He is also known for playing Albrecht in “The Crow” (1994) and L.C. Duncan in “The Family Business.”

Annie Potts in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony) Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) Janine Melnitz served as the secretary and organizational agent for the Ghostbusters, but she isn’t afraid to put on the uniform from time to time. Annie Potts played Janine Melnitz in the original “Ghostbusters” films, Iona in “Pretty in Pink” (1986), Mary Jo Shively in “Designing Women” and more. She voices Bo Peep in the “Toy Story” films.