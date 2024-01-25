IFC Films and Sapan Studio have acquired the North American rights to “Ghostlight,” the second film from “Saint Frances” directors Alex Thompson & Kelly O’Sullivan which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film stars Keith Kupferer as Dan, a melancholic construction worker who unexpectedly joins a local theater’s production of ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ When the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life, he and his family are forced to address a recent tragedy.

Kupfarer stars alongside his wife, Tara Mallen, and their daughter Katherine Mallen Kupferer, who recently starred in the film adaptation of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” “Triangle of Sadness” star Dolly De Leon rounds out the main cast.

“Alex and I have long admired IFC Films’ fierce championing of independent cinema and are thrilled to be partnering with a leader in the space along with Sapan Studio to release ‘Ghostlight,” O’Sullivan said in a statement. “The reception we received at Sundance has reinforced that this is a film for everyone, with big feeling, and we can’t wait, with this dream team, for ‘Ghostlight’ to reach audiences.”

“Alex Thompson and Kelly O’Sullivan have created a delicate, unselfconscious story about family and love in which every note rings true and resonates so deeply,” said Josh Sapan of Sapan Studio. “There is no one better than Scott Shooman and the IFC Films team to bring this exquisite movie to audiences.”

“’Ghostlight’ represents everything we would want to see and hope to acquire out of a festival like Sundance, with Alex Thompson and Kelly O’Sullivan delivering a unique and tender approach to human connection,” said Scott Shooman, Head of AMC Networks’ Film Group. “We are proud to re-team with Sapan Studio to bring this remarkable illustration of filmmaking to theaters.”

“Ghostlight” was produced Thompson, Pierce Craven, Chelsea Krant, Ian Keiser, Eddie Linker and Alex Wilson. The deal was negotiated by Scott Shooman for IFC Films, Josh Sapan for Sapan Studio, and Jason Ishikawa for Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers.