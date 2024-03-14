“Girls5eva” has a new home. The comedy series from creator Meredith Scardino, executive produced by Tina Fey, originally debuted on Peacock and aired two seasons on the streamer in 2021 and 2022. But once it was canceled, Netflix came to the rescue and now has those two seasons plus the all-new third season of the show.

The series imagines a girl group years after they’ve faded from the spotlight. Now living separate lives outside of the limelight, they decide to try to reunite when one of their songs becomes newly popular.

Here’s a complete “Girls5eva” cast and character guide to aid in your binge.

Sara Bareilles as Dawn

Sara Bareilles in “Girls5Eva” (Netflix)

When “Girls5Eva” begins, Dawn is working at an Italian restaurant and has a quiet life with her son and husband.

After breaking out with the hit song “Love Song” in 2007, musician Bareilles moved into acting and made her Broadway debut writing and starring in “Waitress,” for which she earned a Tony nominations for Best Original Score. Her theater work also includes starring in “Into the Woods” and she hosted “The Sing-Off,” but “Girls5Eva” is her first regular TV role.

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie

Renee Elise Goldsberry in “Girls5Eva” (Netflix)

The diva of the group, Wickie pretends to still be holding it together with a glamorous life, but in truth is working as an airline employee at the start of the show.

Goldsberry’s career graces both stage and screen – she won the Tony for originating the character of Angelica in “Hamilton” and also starred in productions of “The Color Purple” and “Rent,” she starred on “One Life to Live” for four seasons, played Geneva on “The Good Wife” and starred in the films “Sisters” and “Waves.”

Busy Philipps as Summer

Busy Phillips in “Girls5Eva” (Netflix)

The “aloof one,” Summer is a bit of an airhead and lives in a mansion with her not-super-straight husband and wannabe-influencer daughter.

Philipps first came to prominence on “Freaks and Geeks” before making waves on “Dawson’s Creek” and “ER.” She also starred in “Cougar Town,” and her film work includes 2024’s “Mean Girls,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Made of Honor” and “He’s Just Not That Into You.” Philipps also hosted her own talk show “Busy Tonight” on E! and starred in 2024’s “Mean Girls.”

Paula Pell as Gloria

Paula Pell in “Girls5Eva” (Netflix)

Gloria is arguably the most successful of the bunch: a dentist. But she’s still reeling from her divorce from her wife.

Pell is a legendary “Saturday Night Live” writer who also wrote on “30 Rock” and voiced characters on “Big Mouth” and “Bless the Harts.” She co-wrote and starred in the Quibi series “The Mapleworth Murders.”

Ashley Park as Ashley

Getty Images

Ashley is the dead fifth member of “Girls5Eva,” but she appears in flashbacks and sometimes as an AI. She’s played by Ashley Park, who plays Mindy on “Emily in Paris” and also originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls” on Broadway. She also starred in “Beef,” “Joy Ride” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Andrew Rannells as Kev

Andrew Rannells (Photo by Luke Fontana)

Andrew Rannells plays Kev, Summer’s closeted husband. Rannells originated the role of Elder Kevin Price in “The Book of Mormon” on Broadway and also starred in “Jersey Boys” and “Hamilton.” He co-starred in the short-lived NBC sitcom “The New Normal,” had a recurring role on HBO’s “Girls” and starred in the Showtime series “Black Monday.” He also voices Matthew in “Big Mouth.”