On this episode of WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” Podcast, “Girls5Eva” stars Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry give an impromptu performance of their upcoming song “Bend Don’t Break.” The Season 2 finale anthem was written by Bareilles along with creator/showrunner Meredith Scardino and composer/executive producer Jeff Richmond.

“This music team and the collaboration is just such a sweet spot led by Jeff Richmond and Meredith Scardino writing most of the lyrics,” Bareilles says. “It’s just, it’s a playground. It’s silly. They’re not precious about ideas. They’re always excited to try something new.”

During the discussion the women also get into their real-life experiences as women in the industry – including that time Paula Pell got rejected from celebrity dating app Raya.

Busy Phillips says social media “completely changed the trajectory” of her career

says social media “completely changed the trajectory” of her career Sara Bareilles talks about the “gift” of writing songs for women she really cares about, on-screen and off

talks about the “gift” of writing songs for women she really cares about, on-screen and off Paula Pell reveals she was rejected by celebrity dating app Raya – but it all worked out in the end

reveals she was rejected by celebrity dating app Raya – but it all worked out in the end Renee Elise Goldsberry said her and guest star Tim Meadows had “quick chemistry”

said her and guest star Tim Meadows had “quick chemistry” Busy Phillips and Paula Pell talk about how their “sister-daughter” relationship developed

