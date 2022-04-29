From Peacock’s “Wolf Like Me” star Isla Fisher to Sophie Turner, star of HBO Max’s upcoming series “The Staircase,” this month’s episode of WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast features women who are stepping outside their comfort zone and into new genres.

While you may recognize Fisher for her comedy roles in “Wedding Crashers,” “Confessions of a Shopaholic” or as “The Crier” in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” audiences are exposed to a new side of her talents in “Wolf Like Me,” a romantic dramedy with a monster twist. That said, Fisher tells “UnWrapped” that she always like a bit of weirdness in her characters.

Meanwhile, after a several year hiatus from acting, Turner returns to the screen in the domestic crime drama “The Staircase.” Known for her previous roles in large franchises such as “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men,” Sophie’s role as Margaret Ratliff in “The Staircase” marks her first time not only playing a non-fictional character, but also acting in a true-crime series — and she says it’s definitely impacted how she approaches true crime stories as an audience member now.

Episode highlights Include:

Isla Fisher talks about her traumatic clown school experience

Sophie Turner says being a mother helped her become a better actor

Isla Fisher says when it comes to auditioning for a role, imagine what everyone else is doing and do the opposite to set yourself apart

Sophie Turner says the first thing she asked her Academy Award-winning "The Staircase" co-star Colin Firth was what it was like working with Amanda Bynes in "What a Girl Wants"

Isla Fisher teaches us how she takes on different accents

Sophie Turner says she still doesn't know who killed Kathleen Peterson, the subject of the HBO Max true-crime series "The Staircase" — but she's OK with that

About "UnWrapped:"

"UnWrapped" is a monthly podcast produced by WrapWomen, dedicated to empowering the next generation of women in media and entertainment. Each episode "unwraps" topics from entertainment news and industry trends to career advice, Hollywood headlines and more.

Special guests include industry leaders, actors, producers and studio execs. The aim of the series is to connect those looking for knowledge and access to those with the knowledge and access, providing the WrapWomen community tools to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

New episodes of "UnWrapped" drop the last Friday of every month.

About WrapWomen

WrapWomen is a power base of influential women from entertainment, media, technology and brands committed to changing the face of their industries. Through media and live events including the BE Mentorship Conference and flagship Power Women Summit, we provide a platform to accelerate the vision of women who are building towards a more equitable world.

