Glen Powell, hot off the success of rom-com “Anyone But You” with Sydney Sweeney and currently at the Sundance Film Festival in support of his action comedy “Hit Man,” will star in the next film from “Emily the Criminal” writer/director John Patton Ford. Titled “Huntington,” the thriller hails from Studiocanal, Blueprint and Participant with A24 in talks to tackle domestic distribution, TheWrap has learned.

The film is inspired by the 1949 Alec Guinness film “Kind Hearts and Coronets,” which follows the son of a woman who was disowned by her aristocratic for marrying outside her social class. When she dies, he seeks revenge by murdering the people ahead of him in the line of succession to the title.

“Huntington” follows a similar premise, with Powell in the lead role.

The actor’s career continues to heat up after breaking out in Richard Linklater’s 2016 film “Everybody Wants Some!!” He famously had a role written specifically for him in “Top Gun: Maverick” when Tom Cruise was so impressed by his audition for the role of Goose’s son, which eventually went to Miles Teller.

“Anyone But You” opened in December with a soft start, but showed long legs and recently crossed the $100 million mark at the box office — no small feat for a traditional romantic comedy these days.

In addition to “Hit Man,” Powell also stars in this year’s “Twister” pseudo-sequel “Twisters” alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones from director Lee Isaac Chung.

Deadline first reported the news.