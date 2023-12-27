“Anyone But You” star Glen Powell says his upcoming film “Twisters” is “definitely not a reboot.”

The upcoming sequel leans more toward an update of the original version with a brand new plot. Powell, who has racked up roles in rom-coms (“Set It Up”) and action films like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Devotion” will lead the Universal movie alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People,” “Where the Crawdads Sing”). Though production on the disaster epic paused due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023, the film remains on track for its 2024 release date.

“We just wrapped it a couple nights ago. It’s definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story,” Powell told Vogue for a profile piece. “There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day.”

Warner Bros. co-financed the “new chapter” of the 1966 box office hit from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Studios. Directed by “Minari” Oscar-nominee Lee Isaac Chung, the stacked cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack and Maura Tierney.

“I don’t think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, ‘That was one of my favorite movies growing up. That movie terrified me,’” Powell continued. “When I was working on ‘Top Gun,’ [Tom] Cruise brought up a really interesting thing, where he’s like, ‘If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory.’ And humans versus weather is a very universal idea—how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces.”

Powell also has the action-comedy “Hit Man” on deck in the new year, which he co-wrote with Richard Linklater.