“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney and “Top Gun Maverick” star Glen Powell go full enemies to lovers in “Anyone But You.” The new romantic comedy from “Easy A” and “Friends With Benefits” director Will Gluck takes a cue from Shakespeare with a loose retelling of “Much Ado About Nothing.”

In “Anyone But You,” Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) share a bitter history after a date gone wrong, but when they wind up stuck together at a destination wedding, they can’t keep away from each other.

When is the release date?

“Anyone But You” arrives in theaters just in time for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 22. You also might be able to find some early afternoon screenings beginning on Thurs, Dec. 21, depending on where you live.

Is “Anyone But You” streaming or in theaters only?

Columbia Pictures will debut “Anyone But You” exclusively in theaters. No streaming release date has been announced yet.

Sony owns Columbia and doesn’t have its own streaming service, so “Anyone But You” will likely wind up streaming on Netflix first thanks to a 2021 deal between the companies. We’ll update this space when streaming details are announced.

Where to find showtimes and tickets

The film is opening nationwide, so odds are good that there will be a screening near you. For showtimes and screenings, head to the film’s official website, or check out the ticketing providers below.

Is “Anyone But You” based on a book?

Not exactly. “Anyone But You” is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” hence the characters’ names, Bea and Ben — as in Beatrice and Benedick, the duo who are “too wise to woo peaceably” in Shakespeare’s comedy.

Here’s the full synopsis for the film:

“In the edgy comedy “Anyone But You,” Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.”

Watch the trailer below