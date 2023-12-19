Neon Picks Up Sydney Sweeney Horror Film ‘Immaculate’

Neon has acquired the U.S. rights to the horror film “Immaculate,” starring and produced by Sydney Sweeney. “The Voyeurs” and “Everything Sucks!” filmmaker Michael Mohan directed the original feature from a screenplay by Andrew Lobel.

Sweeney stars as Cecilia, a woman of devout faith who is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets.

Principal photography on “Immaculate” wrapped earlier this year and Neon is planning a theatrical release. The cast also includes Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”), Alvaro Morte (“Money Heist”), Benedetta Porcaroli (“Baby”) and Dora Romano (“The Hand of God”).

Sweeney produced the film with Jonathan Davino for Fifty-Fifty Films, alongside Middle Child Pictures’ David Bernad, who developed the project with Sweeney following their collaboration on the Emmy-winning “The White Lotus.” Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler produced for Black Bear, which fully financed and represented the international sales rights. Executive producers are Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova, alongside Will Greenfield.

The deal was negotiated by Neon’s vice president of Acquisitions & Production Jason Wald with CAA Media Finance and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.

Sweeney stars in the rom-rom “Anyone But You,” releasing this Christmas, and also appears in Sony’s Marvel adaptation “Madame Web,” which hits theaters in February.

Neon most recently released Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” and is due to release Ava DuVernay’s “Origin.” In 2024, the studio will release the horror sequel “They Follow,” Sean Baker’s new romantic dramedy “Anora” and Pamela Adlon’s directorial debut “Babes” starring Illana Glazer and Michelle Buteau.

